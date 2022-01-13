Nunavut officials to give COVID-19 update

Officials in Nunavut will provide an update Tuesday on the territory's latest efforts to address COVID-19.

Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Michael Patterson and Premier P.J. Akeeagok will provide the update at the Legislature at 11 a.m.

The government's previous update on Feb. 3 discussed the role misinformation is having on the outbreak.

Nunavut's health minister John Main said it's "really sad" that some Nunavummiut are sharing misinformation to deter people from getting vaccinated.

"I look at the vaccine and it's like a life jacket," said John Main, territorial health minister, in a news conference on Tuesday. "To be going around and telling people 'don't wear a life jacket, don't wear a life jacket,' it's really sad."

