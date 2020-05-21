24 Nunavut residents had 'low risk' contact with guard with COVID-19 at Ottawa isolation hub

Several Nunavut residents have been identified as having "low risk" contact with the security guard that tested positive for COVID-19 while working at an Ottawa hotel where Nunavut residents are isolating.

Nunavummiut are required to stay at an isolation hotel for two weeks before returning to the territory after any travel in the South.

Nunavut's Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Michael Patterson said at a press conference Thursday that contact tracing is complete and all contacts with the guard was identified.

All but two of the 24 people have been contacted by public health workers.

Low risk contact means that there was no significant interaction between the guard and those individuals, according to Patterson. Those people can still attend most work, but are to continue physical distancing and regular hand washing.

The guard was contagious on shift on August 18 and 19.

Those who were in isolation on those days and were supposed to fly back to Nunavut Thursday have had their trips delayed until Sunday. Patterson said this delay will not cause a waiting list to get into hotel isolation in Ottawa. The Sunday flight was an added travel day to make up for the backlog.

Nunavummiut who stayed in isolation during that time, but did not have contact with the guard, are asked to self-monitor for symptoms of COVID-19 and call the COVID-19 hotline if they begin having symptoms like a cough.

As the number of people identified as contacts is low — less than five in some communities — the government of Nunavut said it will not be naming which communities the 24 people live in, to avoid stigma and shaming for the individuals.

Patterson said there is no evidence that anyone in contact with the guard is "definitely a threat" to any community's health. If a case of COVID-19 is confirmed, Patterson said the community will be named, but unless that happens, the communities will not be named.

Government officials will speak to the media at 1:30 p.m. ET from the Legislative Assembly. It will be live streamed and can be viewed here or on CBC Nunavut's Facebook page.

There have been no cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Nunavut. The government is monitoring 314 people for symptoms and 2,152 people had been investigated as of Aug. 24.

As of Aug. 9, more than one-third of the 3,200 residents that have quarantined in government-approved hotels have stayed in Ottawa. As of the same date, the quarantine hotels had cost the government of Nunavut nearly $21 million.

Residents who already returned to Nunavut from the isolation hotel are being asked to isolate at home.

A public health emergency remains in place and the Government of Nunavut is still advising against non-essential travel.

