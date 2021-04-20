Nunavut officials to give COVID-19 update

The territory continues to have 33 active cases Wednesday, with one new case announced in Iqaluit Wednesday morning and one recovery.

Officials confirmed that the two COVID-19 cases in Kinngait, Nunavut, were linked to the Iqaluit outbreak on Tuesday, through a family member in Iqaluit.

Premier Joe Savikataaq, Health Minister Lorne Kusugak and Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Michael Patterson will give an update on COVID-19 in the territory at 11 a.m. ET.

Patterson said in a news conference on Tuesday that COVID-19 numbers are expected to rise in Iqaluit as public health has confirmed some people contracted COVID-19 from visiting the Storehouse Bar and Grill.

"We know there's a number of people who've contracted COVID-19 in at least one of the bars in town, so there may be other people as well," Patterson said.

It's too soon to tell if the virus is contained in Kinngait, Patterson said. So far seven contacts have been identified in the community.

As a result of the spread to a second community in the Qikiqtaaluk, restrictions were tightened yesterday across the region and in Rankin Inlet.

Gathering restrictions stayed the same in Rankin Inlet, but masks were made mandatory.

In the Qikiqtaaluk, schools entered stage three of Nunavut's COVID-19 education plan, which means all grades are only attending school in person part-time and schedules are staggered.

Schools will remain fully closed for at least the rest of the week in Iqaluit and Kinngait.