Nunavut officials give COVID-19 update

Officials in Nunavut will provide an update Thursday on the territory's latest efforts to address COVID-19.

Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Michael Patterson, Premier P.J. Akeegok and Health Minister John Main will provide the update at the Legislature at 11 a.m.

The government's previous update on Tuesday began on a sobering note, with news of a COVID-19-related death — the first since Omicron became the dominant variant in Nunavut.

Patterson said he would not be releasing details about the death until Thursday's update, out of respect for the person's family.

On Tuesday, Health Minister John Main also announced the federal government would be sending nursing staff and providing contact tracers to support the territory as case counts rose.

The contract tracers will be working from outside the territory, but when and where the three nurses would be deployed was still undecided.

Nunavut had been asking for federal support since early January. Premier P.J. Akeeagok said he was expecting to meet with Bill Blair, the federal minister of public safety and emergency preparedness, about potential federal support to address areas such as sanitation in nursing stations and hospitals.