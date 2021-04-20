Nunavut officials to give latest on COVID-19

Another update on COVID-19 in Nunavut begins Wednesday at 11 a.m.

Premier Joe Savikataaq, along with Health Minister Lorne Kusugak and Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Michael Patterson will take questions from reporters in the legislative assembly.

You can watch the update here on our website or on our CBC Nunavut or CBC North Facebook page.

On Tuesday, Nunavut added 14 new cases to its latest outbreak. All cases are now in Iqaluit.

The territory also logged nine new recoveries Tuesday.

However, at the last territorial briefing, Patterson said that cases were beginning to increase in Iqaluit's vulnerable populations, including six cases among clients of the Uquutaq Society's men's shelter and 12 among inmates at the Baffin Correctional Centre.