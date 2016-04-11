Skip to Main Content
Nunavut officials to give update on COVID-19
North·Coming Up

Nunavut officials to give update on COVID-19

The Nunavut government is expected to provide an update on the territory's COVID-19 situation Wednesday morning, after a major surge in coronavirus cases this week.

Territory reached new high of 60 cases on Tuesday

CBC News ·

Nunavut government gives COVID-19 update

LiveStreams

2 hoursVideo
Live in
2 hours
The Nunavut government is holding a news conference after COVID-19 cases more than double in the territory. 0:00

The Nunavut government is expected to provide an update on the territory's COVID-19 situation Wednesday morning, after a major surge in coronavirus cases this week.

You can follow our coverage here on our website, or on the CBC North Facebook page starting at 11 a.m. ET.

On Tuesday, the territory's COVID-19 caseload more than doubled from the previous day, reaching a high of 60 cases.

The majority of those cases are in Arviat, where 46 people have now tested positive for the virus. The hamlet, located on the western shore of Hudson Bay, is home to more than 2,500 people

Another eight cases were identified in Whale Cove, which has a population of about 435 people, and is located about 150 kilometres north of Arviat.

Cases have also been identified in Rankin Inlet and Sanikiluaq.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News

Related Stories

now