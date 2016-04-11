Nunavut officials to give update on COVID-19

The Nunavut government is expected to provide an update on the territory's COVID-19 situation Wednesday morning, after a major surge in coronavirus cases this week.

On Tuesday, the territory's COVID-19 caseload more than doubled from the previous day, reaching a high of 60 cases.

The majority of those cases are in Arviat, where 46 people have now tested positive for the virus. The hamlet, located on the western shore of Hudson Bay, is home to more than 2,500 people

Another eight cases were identified in Whale Cove, which has a population of about 435 people, and is located about 150 kilometres north of Arviat.

Cases have also been identified in Rankin Inlet and Sanikiluaq.