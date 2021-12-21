Nunavut gov't to provide COVID-19 update as cases rise in communities

Premier P.J. Akeeagok and Patterson will hold a live update at 11 a.m. ET about Nunavut's response to COVID-19.

The update will be livestreamed on CBC North's website and Facebook page. You can also listen on the Legislative Assembly TV channel, or on the radio in Iqaluit at 92.5 FM.

Nunavut public health officials announced 11 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, including one new case Qikiqtarjuaq, bringing the territory's total case count to 37.

There are now 20 cases in Iqaluit, 10 in Rankin Inlet, five in Pangnirtung, one in Sanirajak and one in Qikiqtarjuaq.

The territory is also under strict public health measures until Jan. 7.

Travel restrictions are in place for Rankin Inlet, Iqaluit and Pangnirtung, and all non-essential travel between Nunavut communities is highly discouraged.