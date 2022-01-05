Testing rules change as Nunavut braces for COVID-19 in all 25 communities

COVID-19 case counts in Nunavut "will no longer reflect the total number of infections in our communities," Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Michael Patterson said in a news release Thursday morning.

That's because, in an effort to free up scarce health resources, the territory will no longer offer lab-confirmed testing in communities where the virus is known to be present.

Laboratory PCR tests will now only be used to confirm COVID-19 in communities where it has not already been detected or in other congregated facilities, such as elders' homes. Otherwise, rapid tests will be used.

The move toward rapid testing is meant to help protect other essential health care services, Health Minister John Main said in the same release.

"We fully expect that COVID-19 will be in all our communities over the next month as travellers return to Nunavut," he stated.

People with COVID-19 are asked not to call or go to their health centre unless they have severe symptoms or it's an emergency.

Everyone in a household with COVID-19 will be assumed to test positive, and will be allowed to leave isolation "once everyone in the home has been asymptomatic for two to three days."

If you have symptoms — runny nose, cough, sore throat, fever or difficulty breathing — call the COVID-19 hotline at 1-888-975-8601 between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. ET.

Nunavut Premier P.J. Akeeagok and Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Michael Patterson will give an update at 11 a.m. ET.

They'll be joined by Adam Arreak Lightstone, minister of Human Resources.

Watch that update live on our website, on the CBC Nunavut Facebook page or tune into CBC North Radio One.

Current COVID-19 situation

There were 231 active cases in the territory as of Wednesday morning, and cases are now present in half of Nunavut's communities.

The territory experienced a sharp increase in cases over the past two weeks.

In a press release Wednesday, Patterson said the number of outbreaks is testing the limits of Nunavut's health care capacity.

The tally of cases per community is as follows:

Arviat: 48

Baker Lake: 1

Cambridge Bay: 1

Chesterfield Inlet: 2

Igloolik: 15

Iqaluit: 72

Kinngait: 7

Pangnirtung: 19

Pond Inlet: 1

Qikiqtarjuaq: 6

Rankin Inlet: 45

Sanirajak: 14

There is also one presumptive case that's still being confirmed in Whale Cove, as well as one in Sanikiluaq.

Nunavut elders test positive in Ottawa

On Wednesday, Nunavut Health Minister John Main said in a press release five Nunavut elders have tested positive for COVID-19 at the Embassy West seniors living facility in Ottawa.

The facility first reported COVID-19 cases among its staff on Dec. 30.

Main said Nunavut's health department is sending a staff member who speaks Inuktut to Ottawa to help make sure the elders receive "the best possible care and support."

There are about 40 Nunavut elders living at the Embassy West facility, which provides care for seniors with complex needs such as dementia.

Last week, Main said that while Embassy West had some interpreters available, his department was seeking to add more interpreter support.

"Many elders down there do not have family or essential caregivers in the Ottawa area and as such, we are arranging travel for essential caregivers who are able and willing to assist their loved ones during this time," he told CBC News.

Last fall, families of some residents called on the Nunavut government to send the elders back to Nunavut.

They said they were concerned about the elders' safety because of the lack of Inuktitut-speaking staff at the facility.