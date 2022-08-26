Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
North

Nunavut expands COVID-19 booster to kids aged 5 to 11

A public service announcement from the Health Department warns of a possible new wave of infections hitting as the weather cools off and people spend more time indoors. It urges Nunavummiut to prepare for a possible case increase by getting vaccinated.

Territory also now making vaccine available to all kids 6 months and older

CBC News ·
A bottle of COVID-19 vaccine. Booster shots are now available to kids ages 5 to 11. (Frederic J. Brown/AFP/Getty Images)

Kids in Nunavut between the ages of five and 11 will now be able to receive a booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

On Friday afternoon, the territory's Health Department announced it is expanding who can receive the booster shot.

It's available for people who received their second vaccine dose at least six months ago.

A public service announcement from the department warns of a possible new wave of infections hitting as the weather cools off and people spend more time indoors. It urged Nunavummiut to prepare for an increase in cases by getting vaccinated.

The department also announced it's expanding first and second doses of the vaccine to kids between six months and four years old.

The doses will be lower than those given to older children.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Corrections and clarifications|Submit a news tip|

Related Stories

now