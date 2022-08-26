Nunavut expands COVID-19 booster to kids aged 5 to 11

Kids in Nunavut between the ages of five and 11 will now be able to receive a booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

On Friday afternoon, the territory's Health Department announced it is expanding who can receive the booster shot.

It's available for people who received their second vaccine dose at least six months ago.

A public service announcement from the department warns of a possible new wave of infections hitting as the weather cools off and people spend more time indoors. It urged Nunavummiut to prepare for an increase in cases by getting vaccinated.

The department also announced it's expanding first and second doses of the vaccine to kids between six months and four years old.

The doses will be lower than those given to older children.