Nunavut officials to give update on COVID-19

Government officials in Nunavut are set to give an update on the COVID-19 situation in the territory Tuesday morning at 11 a.m. ET.

Premier P.J. Akeeagok, Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Michael Patterson and Health Minister John Main are all expected to appear for the update.

You can watch the update here, on our CBC Nunavut Facebook page or tune in to CBC North Radio One.

Nunavut has eased health restrictions in many communities in recent weeks.

On Monday, Arctic Bay, Pangnirtung, Iqaluit, Rankin Inlet, Coral Harbour, Sanikiluaq, Cambridge Bay, Kugaaruk, Resolute Bay and Pond Inlet joined the list of communities that could hold bigger indoor and outdoor gatherings.

That's part of the territory's new approach to managing COVID-19, which is expected to involve lifting certain areas of health restrictions every few weeks.

Also on Monday, schools in Cambridge Bay opened to full capacity, and those in Taloyoak opened to half capacity.