Nunavut government gives update on COVID-19

Nunavut government officials will give an update on the state of COVID-19 in the territory on Monday.

The live stream will be broadcast here live at 11 a.m. ET.

Nunavut residents are awaiting results from two presumptive cases of COVID-19 announced last week at the Mary River Mine outside Pond Inlet.

Over the weekend, Nunavut's premier defended his actions to isolate at his cabin outside Arviat, after travelling to Manitoba earlier this month to pick up a personal float plane.

A draft plan on Nunavut schools reopening, obtained last week by CBC, states schools will open in the fall with no physical distancing if the territory remains free of cases.

Starting Monday, bars and restaurants are allowed to open for regular hours.

As of Friday when the government's COVID-19 numbers were last updated, there were 182 people in the territory being investigated by public health for COVID-19. In total, 1,682 have been investigated.