Nunavut officials to give update on COVID-19

Government officials in Nunavut are set to give an update on the COVID-19 situation in the territory Tuesday morning at 11 a.m. ET.

Premier P.J. Akeeagok, Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Michael Patterson, Health Minister John Main and Education Minister Pamela Gross are all expected to appear for the update.

On Friday, Patterson announced 35 new cases of COVID-19 in the territory, including a presumptive positive case in Coral Harbour.

The day before, Patterson announced that in order to free up health resources, the territory would no longer verify tests for COVID-19 in communities where the illness is known to be present and said that anyone in a household with a positive case will be presumed positive.

The Department of Health will still verify tests to confirm COVID-19 cases in communities that have not yet seen cases during the latest wave of the virus.

COVID-19 is now present in Arviat, Baker Lake, Cambridge Bay, Chesterfield Inlet, Igloolik, Iqaluit, Kinngait, Pangnirtung, Pond Inlet, Qikiqtarjuaq, Rankin Inlet, Sanikiluaq and Sanirajak.

Cases have been detected but not confirmed in Coral Harbour and Whale Cove.

The territory is under a lockdown until at least Jan. 17.

People who suspect they have COVID-19 are asked to call the territory's hotline, rather than visit their local health centre. The number is 1-888-975-8601.