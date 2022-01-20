Nunavut officials to give update on COVID-19

Government officials in Nunavut are set to give an update on the COVID-19 situation in the territory Thursday morning at 11 a.m. ET.

Premier P.J. Akeeagok, Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Michael Patterson and Health Minister John Main are all expected to appear for the update.

You can watch the update here, on our CBC Nunavut Facebook page or tune in to CBC North Radio One.

There were 462 active COVID-19 cases in total across the territory on Feb. 1. According to territorial data that day, 94 cases were in Igloolik. COVID-related hospitalizations in Nunavut have risen to 13.

On Feb. 1, Main spoke out against misinformation that could deter people from getting vaccinated.

There was also an outbreak at the Aaqqigiarvik Correctional Healing Facility in Iqaluit, where at least 30 inmates have tested positive.

On Wednesday, Nunavut's health department announced public health staff would be holding walk-in COVID-19 vaccine clinics in Iqaluit starting this week.