Nunavut officials to give update on COVID-19

Government officials in Nunavut are set to give an update on the COVID-19 situation in the territory Tuesday morning at 11 a.m. ET.

Premier P.J. Akeeagok, Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Michael Patterson and Health Minister John Main are all expected to appear for the update.

You can watch the update here, on our CBC Nunavut Facebook page or tune in to CBC North Radio One.

Last Friday, the government announced it was ending out-of-territory isolation stays for almost all travellers.

COVID-19 restrictions in many Nunavut communities loosened Monday, allowing for bigger indoor and outdoor gatherings, among other changes.