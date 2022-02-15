Nunavut officials to give update on COVID-19

Premier P.J. Akeeagok, Dr. Michael Patterson, the territory's chief public health officer, and Health Minister John Main will give an update on COVID-19 in the territory Tuesday, starting at 11 ET.

The update will be virtual rather than in-person at the Legislative Assembly, because Patterson is isolating after being exposed to COVID-19 himself.

In all, 19 people have been hospitalized since the Omicron wave hit Nunavut, with one death, according to the Nunavut government.

On Tuesday, Nunavut reported 477 active cases of COVID-19, including 168 in Iqaluit, 11 in Pangnirtung, three in Qikiqtarjuaq, 15 in Kinngait, 15 in Resolute Bay, one in Arctic Bay, 42 in Igloolik, 16 in Sanirajak, 53 in Rankin Inlet, 18 in Arviat, 13 in Coral Harbour, two in Naujaat, 23 in Baker Lake, 24 in Cambridge Bay, 43 in Taloyoak, 16 in Kugaaruk and two in Kugluktuk.

No cases were reported in Kimmirut, Whale Cove, Gjoa Haven, Chesterfield Inlet or Pond Inlet.