Nunavut officials to give update on COVID-19

Thursday's update comes as the territory announces the impending end of COVID-19 public health restrictions.

Chief public health officer and other officials to speak at 11 a.m. ET Thursday

CBC News ·

Nunavut COVID-19 update

41 minutes ago
Live
The government of Nunavut gives the latest on managing COVID-19 in the territory. 0:00

Government officials in Nunavut are set to give an update on the COVID-19 situation in the territory Thursday morning at 11 a.m. ET.

Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Michael Patterson, Health Minister John Main and Human Resources Minister Margaret Nakashuk are all expected to appear for the update.

The update comes on the heels of an announcement Wednesday that Nunavut is days away from ending its public health emergency. As of Monday, all remaining health restrictions in the territory are expected to lift.

That means masks will no longer be mandatory in most situations, though the government is keeping masking requirements in its facilities.

There will also no longer be restrictions on gathering sizes, and people who have COVID-19 will no longer need to isolate.

