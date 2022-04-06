Nunavut officials to give update on COVID-19

Government officials in Nunavut are set to give an update on the COVID-19 situation in the territory Thursday morning at 11 a.m. ET.

Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Michael Patterson, Health Minister John Main and Human Resources Minister Margaret Nakashuk are all expected to appear for the update.

You can watch the update here or on our CBC Nunavut Facebook page.

The update comes on the heels of an announcement Wednesday that Nunavut is days away from ending its public health emergency. As of Monday, all remaining health restrictions in the territory are expected to lift.

That means masks will no longer be mandatory in most situations, though the government is keeping masking requirements in its facilities.

There will also no longer be restrictions on gathering sizes, and people who have COVID-19 will no longer need to isolate.