Nunavut officials give COVID-19 update

Nunavut announced nine new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, of which two are in Kinngait and seven are in Iqaluit, bringing the respective case numbers to four in Kinngait and 33 in Iqaluit.

There were also eight recoveries, which means the total case count for the territory is 37.

People are considered recovered from COVID-19 once they've met two criteria: one is that at least 10 days have passed since they developed symptoms or received a positive test, the other is that they have been symptom-free for a minimum of 24 hours.

Premier Joe Savikataaq, Health Minister Lorne Kusugak and Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Michael Patterson will give an update on COVID-19 in the territory at 11 a.m. ET.

CBC North is live streaming the update here and on the CBC Nunavut Facebook page .

Earlier this week, the Nunavut government reported that a second bar in Iqaluit had been identified through contact tracing as a potential exposure location for COVID-19. People who visited the Chartroom Lounge between April 10 and 14 are asked to self-monitor for symptoms and if they develop symptoms, to switch to self-isolating.

If symptoms develop, the government is also asking people to call the COVID-19 hotline. The first bar identified was the Storehouse Bar and Grill.