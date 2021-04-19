Nunavut government to give COVID-19 update

Nunavut health officials will hold a news conference Monday morning at 11 a.m. ET to update Nunavummiut on the COVID-19 cases in Iqaluit.

Six new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed on Monday, bringing Iqaluit's case count to 28.

A spokesperson confirmed over the weekend that so far public health has been able to link all of the cases, which means there's no evidence of community transmission.

Premier Joe Savikataaq, Health Minister Lorne Kusguak and Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Michael Patterson will speak.

CBC Nunavut is live streaming the update here and on the CBC Nunavut Facebook page .

Starting Monday, rotational workers in Nunavut can book appointments to receive their Moderna vaccine.

There is enough of the vaccine for Nunavut residents and rotational workers, a government of Nunavut press release said.

It asks rotational workers consider that the Moderna vaccine is two doses and asks people plan to get both doses in the same community. Doses are being given 28 days apart in Nunavut.

Iqaluit confirmed its first case last week and went into lockdown.