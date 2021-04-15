Nunavut health officials to give COVID-19 update

After confirming the first case of COVID-19 in Iqaluit, Nunavut health officials will hold a news conference Thursday morning at 11 a.m. ET.

CBC North is live streaming it here and on CBC North's Facebook page.

As a result of the case, all non-essential businesses and government offices were ordered to close this morning in Iqaluit as of 7 a.m. Schools will close for the rest of the week and masks are now mandatory.

The Nunavut Impact Review Board hearings into Baffinland's Phase 2 expansion at the Mary River Mine, which are taking place in Iqaluit, have also been suspended.

The case is having ripple effects across the territory.

The government is mandating that anyone who left Iqaluit on or after April 13 must immediately isolate in their home community for 14 days when they arrive.

All schools in Baffin communities and in Rankin Inlet will also now move to Stage 2, in which elementary schools will continue at full capacity, and middle and high schools will reduce classes sizes by half.