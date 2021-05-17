Nunavut's top doctor to give COVID-19 update

Skip to Main Content
Nunavut's chief public health officer will give an update on COVID-19 in the territory on Wednesday morning. He'll be joined by Nunavut Premier Joe Savikataaq and Health Minister Lorne Kusugak.

Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Michael Patterson to hold news conference at 11 a.m.

Nunavut COVID-19 update

Officials with the Nunavut government will give the latest on COVID-19 in the territory.

Nunavut's chief public health officer will give an update on COVID-19 in the territory Thursday morning.

Dr. Michael Patterson will hold a news conference at 11 a.m. and will be joined by Nunavut Premier Joe Savikataaq and Health Minister Lorne Kusugak.

It will be streamed live here and on CBC Nunavut's Facebook page.

As of Thursday, there were eight active cases territory-wide, all in Iqaluit. 

According to the territory's latest numbers, 60 per cent of eligible residents 18 years old and up have had their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and 69 per cent have had both doses.

