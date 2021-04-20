Nunavut officials to give latest on COVID-19

Government officials are set to give the latest on COVID-19 in Nunavut on Tuesday.

Premier Joe Savikataaq, along with Health Minister Lorne Kusugak and Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Michael Patterson will give update the update at 11 a.m. ET.

You can watch the update here on our website or on our CBC North or CBC Nunavut Facebook pages.

The City of Iqaluit declared a local state of emergency Monday afternoon at an emergency city council meeting. Iqaluit's mayor Kenny Bell said the emergency empowers the city's bylaw officers to enforce the territorial lockdown rules.

The territory has 85 active cases as of Monday, with 81 in Iqaluit, two in Kinngait and two in Rankin Inlet, according to the Nunavut government website. Out of those cases, eight were reported on Monday, along with three recoveries.

As of Monday, 16,055 Nunavummiut have received their first dose of the Moderna vaccine, while 12,529 residents have received both doses.

Patterson also opted to end Nunavut's travel bubble with the Northwest Territories on Monday, after officials in the N.W.T. announced multiple COVID-19 cases in Yellowknife connected to a school outbreak.