Nunavut officials to give the latest on COVID-19

Government officials are set to give the latest on COVID-19 in Nunavut on Friday.

Premier Joe Savikataaq, along with Health Minister Lorne Kusugak and Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Michael Patterson will give update the update at 11 a.m. ET.

The territory had 61 active cases as of Thursday, with 55 in Iqaluit, four in Kinngait and two in Rankin Inlet, according to a post to Twitter by Premier Joe Savikataaq.

One recovery was also reported on Thursday.

To date, there have been 15,734 Nunavummiut to receive their first dose of the Moderna vaccine. Of those, 12,328 Nunavummiut are now fully vaccinated.

Savikataaq posted that there have been 34 recoveries since the recent outbreak began.