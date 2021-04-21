6 new cases of COVID-19 in Iqaluit, over 200 in self-isolation

Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Michael Patterson said in a press conference Wednesday that the B117 variant of COVID-19 appears to be the only type of the virus in Nunavut.

Other jurisdictions have been able to control the spread of this variant with public health restrictions and vaccinations, he said.

The territory has 50 active cases, with 46 in Iqaluit, two in Kinngait and two in Rankin Inlet.

Premier Joe Savikataaq said he was noticing confusion on social media, but that Iqaluit had been in lockdown since April 15 and everyone was supposed to be limiting their contacts as much as possible. Businesses, schools and restaurants in the capital are all closed.

Health Minister Lorne Kusugak acknowledged the hard work of health care staff during the pandemic. He said he has been told that nurses on the COVID-19 hotline have been suffering verbal abuse from those calling in.

"Show our staff patience, compassion and understanding. They deserve that at the very least. Your fears and frustrations are not an excuse to mistreat or harass them," Kusugak said.

He said he knows the system is not perfect, but says everyone is working hard.

Isolation: what you need to know

After a positive test, the time needed for isolation can vary depending on a person's situation, but the shortest isolation time would be 10 days.

For those told they've been exposed to COVID-19, Patterson says a full 14 day isolation is required.

"A negative test is reassuring, but it does not mean that isolation can end early. When isolating, you should not go to work or go shopping, and if someone in a house is isolating you should not be having any visitors inside the house," Patterson said.

Will vaccination affect public health measures?

A large number of Nunavummiut are well protected because they have been vaccinated.

"Will vaccination numbers let us modify the current public health measures? Not at this time. In the midst of an outbreak, it's not appropriate to be thinking about that kind of a change," Patterson said.

There are more than 200 people in isolation in Iqaluit. Patterson says public health is still trying to catch up to the chain of transmission in the city. He said it's likely the virus was in Iqaluit for seven or eight days before it was detected.

Right now, he estimates they're four days behind catching up with contact tracing. Loosening public health measures will not be considered until they are caught up, he said.

The majority of Iqaluit's COVID-19 cases are adults, but there are a few — too few to specify a number for privacy reasons — positive cases who are under 18.

You can watch the update here on our website or on our CBC North or CBC Nunavut Facebook pages.

As of Tuesday, 15,322 Nunavummiut have received their first dose of the Moderna vaccine, while 12,242 residents now have received both doses, the premier said.