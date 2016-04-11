Watch Nunavut's COVID-19 briefing here

Skip to Main Content
A file photo of Arviat, Nunavut, in April. The community has the highest number of COVID-19 cases in the territory. The government is expected to provide an update on the situation in the territory on Friday morning. (Submitted by Dylan Clark)

The Nunavut government will provide a public update on COVID-19 in the territory at 11 a.m. ET.

Watch it live here or on the CBC North Facebook page.

The update comes after Nunavut's COVID-19 case count climbed to 74 on Thursday, when four new cases were identified.

This week, travel bubbles between the Northwest Territories, Nunavut and Yukon were cancelled as all three territories work to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

