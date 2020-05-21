Nunavut officials to give COVID-19 update after last week's presumptive case at Mary River Mine

A few days after announcing the territory's first presumptive case, the Nunavut government is scheduled to update the public on its response to COVID-19 at the Legislative Assembly Monday.

Premier Joe Savikataaq and Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Michael Patterson will speak at 11 a.m. ET.

You can watch the live news conference here, or on the CBC Nunavut Facebook page . The press conference will also play on local cable, on channel 233, and will air again at 4 p.m. ET on the CBC radio show Tusaajaksat.

On Thursday, officials announced a presumptive case of COVID-19 at Mary River Mine. Swabs from an out-of-territory worker are being tested in an Ontario lab. Patterson said test results for the presumptive case of COVID-19 at the mine are expected back this week.

Last week, the mine's senior safety director said the worker was not showing symptoms. Nine people were isolating because of the positive test at the time.

There are no other presumptive or confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Nunavut. As of July 3 when the government's numbers were last updated, there were 157 people being investigated by public health for symptoms. In total, 1,467 have been investigated.

A public health emergency is extended until July 9. The number of people allowed to gather outdoors is increased to 50, and 10 guests are allowed to visit a private residence. Gatherings for government and religious purposes are allowed indoors with restrictions.