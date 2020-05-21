Nunavut government gives update on COVID-19 response
Update happening at 11 a.m. ET from the Legislative Assembly
The Nunavut government is updating the public on its response to COVID-19 this morning at the Legislative Assembly.
Health Minister George Hickes and Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Michael Patterson will speak at 11 a.m. ET.
There are currently no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Nunavut. As of today, 140 people are being investigated by public health for symptoms. In total, 1,418 people have been investigated.
A public health emergency was extended until July 9. Government press conferences are being reduced to once each week, on Mondays at 11 a.m. ET.
You can watch the live news conference here, or on the CBC Nunavut Facebook page. The press conference will also play on local cable, on channel 233, and will air at 4 p.m. ET on the CBC radio show Tusaajaksat.