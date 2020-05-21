Nunavut government gives update on COVID-19 response

The Nunavut government is updating the public on its response to COVID-19 this morning at the Legislative Assembly.

Health Minister George Hickes and Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Michael Patterson will speak at 11 a.m. ET.

There are currently no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Nunavut. As of today, 140 people are being investigated by public health for symptoms. In total, 1,418 people have been investigated.

A public health emergency was extended until July 9. Government press conferences are being reduced to once each week, on Mondays at 11 a.m. ET.