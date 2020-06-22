Medical travel to Churchill allowed from Nunavut, no isolation required

Nunavummiut can travel to Churchill, Man., for medical care without isolating upon return, as long as they don't leave the community during their stay.

In a news conference Monday, Nunavut's Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Michael Patterson said because there have been no cases in Churchill, the risk of travel there is low.

Travel to Churchill is primarily from the Kivalliq region for dental treatment, Patterson said.

Patients and their escorts will have to stay in Churchill during their stay, if they want to avoid isolating on their return.

Patterson said it's "impossible" for him to say when isolation requirements will be lifted for all travellers. That decision depends on various factors, including transmission of COVID-19 in the South "significantly improving" or a vaccine being made available, he said.

There are currently no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Nunavut. As of Monday, there are 139 people being investigated by public health for symptoms. In total, 1,345 have been investigated.

A public health emergency is extended until Wednesday.

Hair and nail salons open with conditions

On Monday, bars and restaurants are allowed to open if they enforce physical distancing measures. Personal service providers like hairdressers and nail salons can also reopen for one-on-one sessions, with conditions, including that the facilities be responsible for ensuring personal protective equipment is available for both clients and service providers when requested.

"Enjoy your meal out, your haircut and time with friends," but keep physical distancing practices and washing hands, Premier Joe Savikataaq said.

Next steps for lifting restrictions in the governments reopening plan will be announced in another week, Patterson said, as evaluations are taking place every second week. The number of people allowed to gather outdoors could be increased at that time. Right now the limit is 25.

Must wear masks in shared cabs

Health Minister George Hickes said he recognized it will be a challenge for nurses in Nunavut to take time off this summer and still account for a two-week of isolation on their return.

He said summer is always a difficult time to make sure there are enough nurses in Nunavut.

"I'm hoping more people may want to come to Nunavut this summer," because there are no cases, he said. The department is working to recruit nurses. He acknowledged that burnout of medical staff is a concern.

Missed the update from Nunavut's chief public health officer? Watch it here:

Cab companies can start taking passengers from multiple households at the same time, but people will be required to wear a mask. Cab companies will have to provide masks if they do pick up passengers from multiple households, if people don't have their own.

Passengers can ask to have their own cab if they don't want to share a cab with others. Everyone in the cab must consent to sharing with other passengers.

"Small actions from everyone today add up to major impacts tomorrow," Patterson said.

The press conference will air at 4 p.m. ET on the CBC radio show Tusaajaksat.