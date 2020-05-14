Nunavut government gives update on COVID-19 response

The Nunavut government is updating the public on its response to COVID-19 this morning at the Legislative Assembly.

Premier Joe Savikataaq and Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Michael Patterson will speak at 11 a.m. ET.

There are currently no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Nunavut. As of Thursday, there are 137 people being investigated by public health for symptoms. In total, 1,288 people have been investigated.

A public health emergency is extended until June 25. At a news conference Monday, officials announced that bars and restaurants will be able to open later in the month, with restrictions.

Bars and restaurants will be able to open on June 22, if strict physical distancing is enforced. Patterson said tables in bars need to be placed six feet apart.

While people from many different households could meet at bars or restaurants now, keeping households apart from other households and limiting exposure to others is still recommended, Patterson said.

"Nobody is going to be going around checking addresses," he said, adding, the decisions people make in this kind of socializing have impacts on the entire community.

The federal government has extended the Canada Emergency Response Benefits for two months. The payments are for Canadians who lost income because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Don't abuse CERB, premier urges

Savikataaq urged residents not to apply unless they know they are eligible, to avoid having to repay the benefit to the federal government later.

"We don't have any hard proof that it's being abused," Savikataaq said.

"But it is very easy to access," he said, adding it won't be until tax season next year that the government reconciles who was eligible or not.