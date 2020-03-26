Nunavut government gives update on COVID-19 response

The Nunavut government is again updating the public on its response to COVID-19 this morning at the Legislative Assembly.

Health Minister George Hickes and Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Michael Patterson will speak at 11 a.m. ET.

There are currently no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Nunavut. As of last week there were 100 people being investigated by public health for symptoms, for a total of 1145 people investigated to date.

The government extended its public health emergency until June 11.

Today, an outbreak of whooping cough was announced in Sanikiluaq. The government is asking parents in that community to keep their young children at home.