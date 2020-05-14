Nunavut government gives update on COVID-19 response

Today marks the first day for lightened public health restrictions. The Nunavut government is again updating the public on its response to COVID-19 this morning at the Legislative Assembly.

Premier Joe Savikataaq and Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Michael Patterson will speak at 11 a.m. ET.

There are currently no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Nunavut. As of Friday, May 29, there were 130 people being investigated by public health for symptoms. All together, 1070 Nunavut residents have been investigated for COVID-19.

Daycare centres are allowed to open today. And, territorial parks and municipal playgrounds are open for outdoor use. The government extended its public health emergency until June 11.

You can watch the live news conference here on CBC North, or on Facebook through CBC Nunavut. The conference will also play on local cable, channel 233. And, will air at 4 p.m. ET on the CBC radio show Tusaajaksat.