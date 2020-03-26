Nunavut government gives update on COVID-19 response

The Nunavut government holds a news conference Monday morning to field questions over its response to COVID-19. The territory has yet to announce plans for lightening restrictions.

Health officials say they will start informing Nunavummiut on a reopening this week. That is expected to start on June 1.

There are no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Nunavut. As of Thursday, 223 residents are being investigated for symptoms of COVID 19. In all, health professionals have investigated 972 people for the illness.

You can watch the news conference live on CBC North, or streamed on Facebook through CBC Nunavut. The conference will play on local cable through the Legislative Assembly channel 233. CBC will air the conference in full this afternoon on its Nunavut radio program Tusaajaksat at 4 p.m.