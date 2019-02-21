Nunavut government gives update on COVID-19 response

You can watch the live news conference at 3 p.m. ET here on CBC North, on Facebook through CBC Nunavut, or on local cable via the Legislative Assembly on channel 233.

Nunavut health officials will give another live COVID-19 news briefing Tuesday at 3 p.m. ET, after a long weekend that saw two people in the South with connections to Nunavut test positive for the virus.

In a news release Monday, the Health department announced that a medical traveller who is quarantined in the South tested positive for COVID-19. That person is "doing well" the government said, and remains in quarantine. Neither the person's location nor the community the individual resides in was released.

An Ottawa seniors centre that serves Nunavut residents also reported Saturday that one of its staff members has tested positive for COVID-19.

Embassy West Senior Living is testing all staff and patients. Of at least 80 per cent of those tests that have already come back, all are negative. The rest of those results are expected by Wednesday morning.

For now, residents are isolating in their rooms. The staff member who tested positive does not work in front line care.

As of Monday, there were 261 Nunavut residents being testing for symptoms of COVID-19.