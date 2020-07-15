Nunavut government to give COVID-19 update

Officials with the Nunavut government are giving an update on COVID-19 in the territory.

The live press conference at 11 a.m. ET Tuesday will be streamed live here and on the CBC Nunavut Facebook page.

Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Michael Patterson, Premier Joe Savikataaq, and Health Minister George Hickes will give updates and take questions on the government's response to COVID-19, according to a news release.

In late August, a security guard at an isolation hub hotel in Ottawa tested positive for COVID-19.

Patterson said at a news conference in August that after contact tracing, 24 Nunavut residents were identified as having "low risk" contact with the security guard. Those people were asked to monitor for symptoms.

On Thursday, the territory's public health emergency was extended again into mid-September.