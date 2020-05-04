Nunavut bars and restaurants can open with full hours next week, announces top doctor

All licensed establishments — like bars, clubs and restaurants — in Nunavut will be allowed to open with regular hours starting July 20, the territory's chief public health officer announced during a live press conference Monday.

In late June, bars and restaurants were allowed to open with strict physical distancing, and last call for alcohol service was set for 9 p.m. Dr. Michael Patterson reminded people that physical distancing rules will still apply when businesses open with regular hours.

Patterson also announced that a travel bubble will be formed with Churchill, Man. In June, officials said Nunavummiut can travel to Churchill for medical care without isolating upon return, as long as they don't leave the community during their stay.

Nunavut government officials gave an update on the state of COVID-19 in the territory on Monday — a few days after they announced the territory's only presumptive case tested negative.

On Friday, Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Michael Patterson confirmed that the presumptive case reported July 2 at Mary River Mine tested negative in a lab in Ontario. He said the worker, and the several others self-isolating, have returned back to work.

There are no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Nunavut. As of Monday, there were 163 people in the territory being investigated by public health for COVID-19. In total, 1,553 have been investigated.

Missed the live press conference? Watch it here: