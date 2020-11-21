Nunavut reports 25 new COVID-19 cases

Nunavut reported 25 new cases of COVID-19 Saturday, pushing the territory's active total above 100 cases.

Of the new cases, 22 are in Arviat, bringing the total number of cases in the community to 80.

Three other cases were recorded in Whale Cove. The hamlet has a total of 14 positive cases.

The total number of cases in the territory now stands at 107 as it is in the midst of a two-week lockdown.

Two previous cases in Sanikiluaq have recovered, but the current restrictions in the community still apply, said Nunavut's Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Michael Patterson in a Saturday news release.

"I also want to remind all Nunavummiut that until health teams have completed contact tracing and the virus spread is contained, the number of active cases will continue to fluctuate," he said, reiterating comments he made a day earlier.

"Because of the timing of testing, the variability of plane flights, the numbers will go up and down from day to day regardless of what's happening in the community," he said during a Friday news conference.

"Say they're weather-delayed and we may not be able to get a number of samples until the next day. So it could literally go from zero one day to a large number the next day."

There remains no evidence of community transmission in Whale Cove or in Rankin Inlet, the territory said.

All of Nunavut's active COVID-19 cases are in isolation with mild to moderate symptoms.

Contact tracing is ongoing and public health staff are monitoring everyone in isolation.

"I know the daily numbers of COVID-19 cases in Nunavut seem scary, but it is not a reason to panic. We will continue to see dips and rises in our case numbers for some time," said Premier Joe Savikataaq in a statement.

"Let's all stay vigilant and compassionate as we fight COVID-19 in Nunavut."

Anyone who believes they have been exposed to COVID-19 is advised to call the territory's COVID-hotline at 1-888-975-8601 between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. ET, or notify their community health centre right away, and immediately isolate at home for 14 days. Residents are advised to not go to the health centre in person.