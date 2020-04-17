Watch Nunavut's briefing with the latest on the territory's COVID-19 response

It's been six weeks since Nunavummiut have been experiencing closures and social isolation because of COVID-19 and Premier Joe Savikataaq says those restrictions need to stay in place.

"Don't visit so much," he told CBC News on Monday. "If we continue [physical] distancing and if there is a positive case, the spread would be limited."

At 3 p.m. ET, Nunavut health officials will hold their Monday news briefing to discuss the situation in the territory.

Those briefings happen each Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Monday's briefing will be livestreamed on this page, on CBC Nunavut's Facebook page and will be broadcast later on CBC Radio. It will also play on local cable on the Legislative Assembly channel.

As of Monday, 227 people are under investigation for COVID-19 in Nunavut, and 323 people await results.

"It takes too long from when a person gets samples sent out until you get the results," he said. That wait time is still about a week.

The government announced on Friday that all Nunavut Arctic College buildings will stay closed until the fall, including residences. It's asking students to return home by early May.

The government wants the construction season to go ahead as usual but has no decision yet on if construction workers are critical workers. If they aren't, they'll have to quarantine before coming to Nunavut to work.