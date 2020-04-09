Nunavut mental health workers trying to support people isolating in hotels

Government of Nunavut mental health workers are trying to support Nunavummiut isolated in hotel rooms over concerns of COVID-19.

Nearly two weeks ago, Nunavut enforced a strict travel ban , forcing all non-essential workers to spend two weeks in hotel rooms before flying into the territory. Only residents and essential workers are permitted to come to Nunavut right now.

More than 300 people have been quarantined in hotels in Ottawa, Edmonton, Winnipeg, and Yellowknife. This weekend 193 people will return home.

Each of these people will have received calls from one of the 15 mental health workers checking in on how they are doing.

"I think our priority is to bring people home safely and continue to create connections," said Camilla Sehti, the territory's community mental health specialist.

Mostly, she said, they are helping people deal with boredom and figure out how they will pass the time. People isolated in the hotel rooms are only allowed to go outside a few times a day and are accompanied by a security guard.

The vast majority of the time is spent inside the rooms.

So far the team has called 250 people for mental health assessments to see how much support a person needs. As of Wednesday, they had another 150 people to call.

People will get at least two calls in the two weeks of isolation, or more if they feel they need it.

"It sounds [like] from some of the feedback that people are just really grateful for someone to call and check in on them to see how they are doing," said Sehti.

A security guard sits on a chair in the hallway at a Winnipeg hotel where the movements of Nunavut residents are restricted and being monitored around the clock. The Nunavut government is enforcing the 14-day isolation before letting them return home, due to COVID-19 concerns. (Supplied)

During the assessments they are also screening for people who are suffering from addictions.

"That's come up many times," said Sehti. "So we have been able to support people in making plans and we have been able to increase access in our conversations and give resources."

There are 255 people who are "under investigation" for COVID-19 by the Nunavut Government, and isolating in their homes in the territory. Like people in hotels, they can't leave their homes.

But right now people who are isolated at home don't receive a call from a mental health worker, though they do have daily check-ins with a public health nurse to go over symptoms.

"I do think it is worth looking into because I do think there are people we are missing," said Sehti, about checking in on people at home.

"What I've seen is a lot of commitment and determination from the team and their willingness to be a part of making sure that people are okay," she said.

Anyone who is looking for mental health services can contact Nunavut Kamatsiaqtut Help Line at 1-800-265-3333, or the Iqaluit mental health number is 867-975-5999.