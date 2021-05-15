Skip to Main Content
North

5 new COVID-19 cases in Nunavut, including 1 in Kinngait

The case in Kinngait was transmitted within a household. Officials say they are not recanted loosened public health restrictions in that community. The other four new cases are in Iqaluit.

4 others in Iqaluit, all related to outbreak

CBC News ·
Most of the confirmed active COVID-19 cases in Nunavut are in Iqaluit, with one case reported in Kinngait. Officials say all are related to the ongoing outbreak in Iqaluit. (NIAID Integrated Research Facility/Reuters)

Officials in Nunavut have announced five new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday. 

There are also nine recoveries. 

This makes the total number of confirmed active cases 74. Most of the cases — 73 — are in Iqaluit and there is one in Kinngait, and all are related to the ongoing outbreak in Iqaluit.

On Wednesday, territorial Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Michael Patterson lifted some public health measures in Kinngait after all the active cases there had recovered.

According to a tweet from Premier Joe Savikataaq, the new case in Kinngait was transmitted within a household. He said public health measures will not change. 

There have been 154 recoveries since the outbreak in Iqaluit began on April 16.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News

Related Stories

now