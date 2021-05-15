5 new COVID-19 cases in Nunavut, including 1 in Kinngait

Officials in Nunavut have announced five new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday.

There are also nine recoveries.

This makes the total number of confirmed active cases 74. Most of the cases — 73 — are in Iqaluit and there is one in Kinngait, and all are related to the ongoing outbreak in Iqaluit.

On Wednesday, territorial Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Michael Patterson lifted some public health measures in Kinngait after all the active cases there had recovered.

According to a tweet from Premier Joe Savikataaq, the new case in Kinngait was transmitted within a household. He said public health measures will not change.

There have been 154 recoveries since the outbreak in Iqaluit began on April 16.