New case of COVID-19 confirmed at Mary River Mine

A presumptive positive case of COVID-19 at a Nunavut mine has been confirmed, according to Nunavut's Chief Public Health Officer, Dr. Michael Patterson.

The case, announced in a government news release Wednesday, is at the Mary River Mine, 176 km southwest of Pond Inlet.

The person is asymptomatic and in isolation, the release says.

The territory says mine staff have begun contact tracing, as per mine protocols. The identified contacts have also been placed in isolation.

According to the release, there is no evidence of transmission at the mine owned by Baffinland Iron Mines.

The territory's public health team says it's "ready to provide support and respond if, and when, it becomes necessary."

According to the news release, there are no Nunavut residents working at the Mary River Mine and the risk of COVID-19 spreading to communities is "very low."

The territory says public health measures along with its common travel areas with Churchill, Man., and the Northwest Territories remain unaffected.

Symptoms of COVID-19 include a fever, cough or difficulty breathing, the release states.

The territory says the "best protection from spreading or catching the disease" is to remain physically distant from others, handwash for at least 20 seconds, cough and sneeze into an elbow and stay home as much as possible.

Nunavut still has zero confirmed cases so far. Other mines in Nunavut have previously confirmed cases, but those have been counted in the affected individuals' home jurisdictions.

This is the second confirmed case of COVID-19 at the Mary River Mine. The earlier case was confirmed last month.