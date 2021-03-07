Nunavut adds 8 new COVID-19 cases over the weekend

Nunavut is reporting four new cases of COVID-19 Sunday, a day after the territory announced four more cases Saturday.

It brings the total number of active cases in the territory to 25, all of which are in Arviat.

The hamlet of nearly 3,000 people declared a local state of emergency last month amid rising cases, instituting a curfew beginning at 10 p.m. and ending at 6 a.m.

On Friday, Nunavut's chief public health officer said the "outbreak remains contained."

Nunavut has confirmed a total of 381 cases of COVID-19 in the territory since the start of the pandemic. Of those, 337 have been in Arviat, with one death.