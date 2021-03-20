Nunavut reporting zero active cases of COVID-19

Nunavut is reporting no active cases of COVID-19 on Saturday.

The territory had two active cases as of Friday in the hamlet of Arviat.

By the next day, both had recovered, according to the territory's website tracking cases.

"Way to go Arviarmiut! Your strength and hard work has paid off. Keep it up. I'm so proud of my home community!" Nunavut Premier Joe Savikataaq wrote on Twitter.

The hamlet of just under 3,000 people has seen the vast majority — 339 out of 383 — of Nunavut's total cases since the pandemic began.

Nunavut joins Yukon as the only province or territory in Canada without an active case.

As of Friday, the Northwest Territories was reporting a single active case.

The development comes as Nunavut has received enough Moderna doses to vaccinate 75 per cent of adults in the territory.

By April, every community in Nunavut is scheduled to have had at least one vaccine clinic.