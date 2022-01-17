Nunavut cuts down COVID-19 isolation times as lockdown lifts

In a news release Monday morning, Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Patterson announced the territory is reducing the length of time people have to isolate if they are exposed to COVID-19 or if they travel to Nunavut.

People who contract COVID-19 will need to isolate for seven days if they have had two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine, or at least 10 days if they are unvaccinated.

High-risk contacts and household members will need to isolate for 10 days even if they are vaccinated.

Anyone who has to isolate due to travel should do so for 10 days.

Lockdown lifts

Lockdown measures in Nunavut lifted Monday, allowing non-essential businesses to reopen and Nunavummiut to hold small indoor gatherings again.

Among other changes, travel restrictions to communities have lifted and students are expected to return to school in-person on Jan. 24 after learning from home this week.

Masks are still required in all communities, and the territory is still discouraging non-essential travel.

COVID-19 case counts in the territory remain unclear. The territory was still working through a backlog of testing results last week and expects to be able to give more reliable case counts again this week.

The eased restrictions come after Nunavut's health department announced Saturday it has detected a presumptive case of COVID-19 in Naujaat.

The latest on COVID-19 in Nunavut

Patterson and Premier P.J. Akeeagok plan to hold a live COVID-19 briefing at 11 a.m. ET Tuesday.

The government is holding two such briefings each week, on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

As of Saturday, there were 133 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the territory, but lab-confirmed testing is still not being offered to communities where COVID-19 is known to be present. That's a change the government announced earlier this month. Rapid testing is still available.

At the time, Health Minister John Main said the shift toward rapid testing would help protect other essential health care services.

"We fully expect that COVID-19 will be in all our communities over the next month as travellers return to Nunavut," he said on Jan. 6.

There are presumed cases still being confirmed through testing in Naujaat, Gjoa Haven, Kugaaruk and Taloyoak.

Cases have been confirmed in Arviat, Baker Lake, Cambridge Bay, Chesterfield Inlet, Coral Harbour, Iqaluit, Kinngait, Pangnirtung, Pond Inlet, Qikiqtarjuaq, Rankin Inlet, Sanirajak, Sanikiluaq and Whale Cove.