2 new COVID-19 cases reported in Kinngait, 10 in Iqaluit

There were 12 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Nunavut on Thursday, bringing the total number of active cases to 61.

In a Twitter post, Premier Joe Savikataaq said that included two new cases in Kinngait, Nunavut, and 10 in Iqaluit.

There was also one case reported as recovered.

Iqaluit currently has 55 active cases, while there are four in Kinngait and two in Rankin Inlet, Nunavut.

On Wednesday, health officials said there were more than 200 people in isolation in Iqaluit. Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Michael Patterson said it's likely the virus was in Iqaluit for seven or eight days before it was detected.

To date, there have been 15,734 Nunavummiut to receive their first dose of the Moderna vaccine. Of those, 12,328 Nunavummiut are now fully vaccinated.

Savakataaq posted that there have been 34 recoveries since the recent outbreak began.