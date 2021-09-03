Nunavut issues COVID-19 exposure notice for passengers on Winnipeg to Rankin Inlet flight

Hours after reporting on Friday one new case of COVID-19 in Rankin Inlet, the Government of Nunavut issued a COVID-19 exposure notice for passengers who were on Calm Air Flight 300 from Winnipeg to Rankin Inlet on Aug. 29.

The notice applies to passengers seated in rows eight to 14.

Passengers seated in those rows who are partially vaccinated or not vaccinated should call the COVID-19 hotline at 1-888-975-8601 and arrange to get tested, according to the release. It also said those passengers should isolate for 10 days, starting from the day of the flight.

Passengers who are fully vaccinated, having received their second dose two weeks prior to the flight, may get tested and should monitor for symptoms for 14 days, from the day the flight took place.

"If symptoms develop, call the hotline to get tested," the notice reads.

Passengers seated in other rows on the flight should monitor for symptoms for 14 days and call the hotline if symptoms develop.

One active case in territory

In a news release reporting the new COVID-19 case in Rankin Inlet earlier Friday, officials said the person had flown into Rankin Inlet from out of the territory on Aug. 29, tested positive and was then medevaced to a hospital in the South Thursday.

The case is currently Nunavut's only active case of COVID-19.