Nunavut reports 12 new COVID-19 cases, all in Iqaluit

There are 12 new COVID-19 cases reported in Nunavut Thursday and seven recoveries.

The new cases bring the number of total active cases to 74, all of which are in Iqaluit, according to the territory's latest statistics.

There have been 16,569 Nunavummiut who have received their first dose of Moderna and 13,080 who are now fully vaccinated.

Since this outbreak began, there have been 137 recoveries.