North

Nunavut reports 12 new COVID-19 cases, all in Iqaluit

There were also 7 reported recoveries. The total number of active cases in the city is now 74.

With 7 recoveries, total number of active cases in city is now 74

CBC News ·
A file photo of a man wearing a mask to help slow the spread of COVID-19 in Iqaluit. On Thursday, 12 new cases were reported, along with seven recoveries. (Natalie Maerzluft/Reuters)

There are 12 new COVID-19 cases reported in Nunavut Thursday and seven recoveries.

The new cases bring the number of total active cases to 74, all of which are in Iqaluit, according to the territory's latest statistics.

There have been 16,569 Nunavummiut who have received their first dose of Moderna and 13,080 who are now fully vaccinated.

Since this outbreak began, there have been 137 recoveries.

