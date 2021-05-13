Nunavut reports 12 new COVID-19 cases, all in Iqaluit
With 7 recoveries, total number of active cases in city is now 74
There are 12 new COVID-19 cases reported in Nunavut Thursday and seven recoveries.
The new cases bring the number of total active cases to 74, all of which are in Iqaluit, according to the territory's latest statistics.
There have been 16,569 Nunavummiut who have received their first dose of Moderna and 13,080 who are now fully vaccinated.
Since this outbreak began, there have been 137 recoveries.
Nunavut is announcing 12 cases & 7 recoveries of <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/COVID19?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#COVID19</a> today. There are 74 active cases in the territory- all in Iqaluit. <br> <br>16,569 Nunavummiut have received their 1st dose of Moderna & 13,080 are now fully vaccinated. There have been 137 recoveries since this outbreak began. <a href="https://t.co/KHigu2OyRY">pic.twitter.com/KHigu2OyRY</a>—@JSavikataaq
