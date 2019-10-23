Nunavut government gives update on COVID-19 response

After announcing new opening plans for the month of June on Monday, the Nunavut government is again updating the public on its response to COVID-19 this morning at the Legislative Assembly.

Health Minister George Hickes and Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Michael Patterson will speak at 11 a.m. ET.

There are currently no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Nunavut. As of Wednesday, there were 106 people being investigated by public health for symptoms.

The government extended its public health emergency until June 11. Next week some retail locations will be able to open.

You can watch the live news conference here on CBC North, or on the CBC Nunavut Facebook page. The conference will also play on local cable, on channel 233 and will air at 4 p.m. ET on the CBC radio show Tusaajaksat.