Trial begins for Nunavut court sheriff accused of sexual assault in N.W.T.

A trial is underway for a Nunavut court sheriff accused of sexually assaulting a woman while in Yellowknife.

On Wednesday, the N.W.T. territorial court heard testimony from the alleged victim, her partner, and a colleague of the accused.

The assault allegedly took place on the night of Nov. 5 and early hours of Nov. 6, 2020, when the accused, Phillip Verrault, was spending the night in Yellowknife before returning to Nunavut from his court circuit.

His accuser, who was also traveling through Yellowknife, describes drinking with Verrault in her hotel room.

She said the pair watched TV, ate McDonald's, and talked — largely about their respective partners.

She said she had about three drinks at most before Verrault's colleague joined them. She said the colleague was slurring his speech and swaying when he came to the hotel room, and he and Verrault drank shots.

She said that through the night she became "buzzed," though was "still totally aware." She described Verrault as "pretty intoxicated."

The woman said that when Verrault's colleague left the room, she told Verrault she wanted to go to bed and asked him to leave.

She claims he suggested they have one more drink. She said she initially declined but then agreed when he told her he'd already poured them.

She said the last thing she remembers before the alleged assault is laying on the hotel bed sipping her drink while watching TV with Verrault.

She told the court her next memory is feeling Verrault on top of her and kissing her chest area while both of them were naked.

She said she opened her eyes, pushed Verrault off of her and told him to leave.

The woman told the court that Verrault "looked absolutely flabbergasted. Like he was so confused that I was awake."

She said her memory again goes dark, until she wakes up several hours later with Verrault watching her on the bed. Both were still naked, she said.

That's when she again told him to leave and he did, she told the court.

She testified that she felt confused, angry, and disgusted.

The woman described returning home and telling her partner what had happened. Her partner took her to the hospital to be examined.

The woman gave a statement to the RCMP while at the hospital and provided a second statement to police four months later, after remembering more details from the night.

Cross-examination

In her cross-examination of the accuser, defence lawyer Jessi Casebeer suggested that the woman had turned off the lights when Verrault's colleague left, and had also made her own drink then, not at Verrault's suggestion.

The alleged victim said that wasn't true.

Casebeer also suggested the woman and Verrault had been kissing while watching TV, and that the woman was kissing Verrault back.

"That's definitely incorrect," the woman told the court.

Casebeer pointed out that the woman said she didn't have memory of that period, and the woman confirmed that was true.

The alleged victim's partner also testified Wednesday.

He described his partner as being physically sick for days after returning home from that trip. He also said that her wellbeing has been deteriorating since the alleged events.

"It's gotten progressively worse," he said. "The last two years have been probably some of the worst days of her life."

Results from the woman's hospital tests found traces of Verrault's DNA on her clothing, though the documents say that DNA can be transferred through a variety of interactions.

The trial continues Thursday.