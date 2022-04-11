Nunavut coroner calls inquiry into death of Kugluktuk man who died in RCMP custody

Nunavut's chief coroner will hold an inquest in May into the death of a Kugluktuk man in RCMP custody.

Austin Maniyogena died from a head injury he sustained on Sept. 19, 2018, according to a spokesperson from the coroner's office.

According to the coroner's office, Maniyogena had been arrested for allegedly driving an ATV while intoxicated.

The inquest will be held at the community hall in Kugluktuk from May 2 to 6.

Maniyogena was 22 at the time, and died after he was medevaced to Yellowknife.

The incident led to an external investigation, conducted by the Calgary Police Services. At the time, the name of the victim was not released.

Chief Coroner Khen Sagadraca was not available to comment.