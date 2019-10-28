Nunavut community elections held Monday across the territory

For the first time, Nunavut community mayors and councils are being voted in on the same day.

Polls closed at 7 p.m. local time in each of Nunavut's three regions.

Elections in Rankin Inlet and Chesterfield Inlet were postponed due to weather. Elections in Whale Cove and Baker Lake were also suspended due to weather.

Municipal elections used to be run through the Nunavut government's Community and Government Services department.

Now, Elections Nunavut fills that role, after the Nunavut elections act was updated in 2017. Elections for district education authorities are going on at the same time.

Counts are coming in

Polls are being posted online by Elections Nunavut.

In Hall Beach Jayko Simonie was elected for mayor with 81 ballots over Jason Kaernerk's 68 ballots with a voter turnout of 35.90 per cent.

In Qikiqtarjuaq Harry Alookie was elected for mayor with 114 ballots over Linda Kopalie's 37 ballots and a voter turnout of 45.5 per cent.

In Clyde River Jerry Natanine was elected mayor with 124 votes over Alan Cormack Sr. who had 51 ballots and a voter turnout of 31.6 per cent.

In Kimmirut Maliktuk Lyta has won 54 of 156 ballots, with a voter turnout of 60.7 per cent.

Mayors are acclaimed in Arctic Bay, Coral Harbour, Grise Fiord and Resolute Bay.

In Cape Dorset, no one ran for mayor.

In Iqaluit, there were 27 candidates running for the eight seats on city council.

In communities where eight of fewer candidates ran for council, those councils were acclaimed. Those communities include: Arctic Bay, Cape Dorset, Clyde River, Coral Harbour, Gjoa Haven, Grise Fiord, Hall Beach, Igloolik, Kimmirut, Pond Inlet, Qikiqtarjuaq, Resolute Bay, and Taloyoak

Watch this file for updates as community election results come in.