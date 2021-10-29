Nunavut suspends travel bubble with Nunavik

Nunavut's chief public health officer has suspended the territory's travel bubble with Nunavik.

The change is effective immediately, according to a Friday news release from the government of Nunavut.

Dr. Michael Patterson said he made the decision because COVID-19 cases are on the rise in Nunavik, the northern Quebec region, and there is an increased risk of exposure to the virus.

According to the Nunavik Regional Board of Health and Social Services website, five of Nunavik's 14 communities are at the highest risk alert level as there is evidence of ongoing local COVID-19 transmission.

The region's nine other communities are at the second highest risk alert level, which means there is limited local transmission of COVID-19.

A map from the Nunavik Regional Board of Health and Social Services website shows that five of Nunavik's 14 communities are are on the highest alert level, which means there is evidence of ongoing local COVID-19 transmission in those communities. (Nunavik Regional Board of Health and Social Services)

"Previous common travel area … authorization between Nunavik and Nunavut is no longer valid," said Patterson in the release.

The release stated that all unvaccinated travellers who left Nunavik and went to Nunavut in the past two weeks have to isolate for 14 days from the day they entered the territory.

Those who are vaccinated need to wear a mask and monitor for symptoms for 14 days from the day they arrived in the territory.

Unvaccinated travellers that are in Nunavik right now have to stay at a government of Nunavut isolation site in southern Canada before going to Nunavut.